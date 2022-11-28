Elgethun Capital Management Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,670. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

