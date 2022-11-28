Elgethun Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 214,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. 12,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.