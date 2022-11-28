Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 1,268.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ELTP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 111,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

