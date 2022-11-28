Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 839,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 427,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 45.75 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of C$120.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

