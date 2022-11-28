Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 81063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$168.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

