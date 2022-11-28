Ethereum Classic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $203.24 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.20 or 0.00118602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $203.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,192.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00457033 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023517 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00835027 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00679825 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006167 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00259021 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00243363 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
