Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 9,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,564,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EURN. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at $177,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 40.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Euronav by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

