EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.97

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 273517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $116,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

