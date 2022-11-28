Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.43) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Trading Down 1.6 %

EVT traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €17.08 ($17.43). The stock had a trading volume of 365,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00. Evotec has a 1-year low of €15.77 ($16.09) and a 1-year high of €44.94 ($45.86).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.