ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,652,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ExlService by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.07. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

