Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.67 on December 15th

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

