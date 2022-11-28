Fei USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.27 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $420.80 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,274.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00040544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98509734 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,713,574.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.