Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $39.76. 8,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

