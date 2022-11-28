Filecoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $90.41 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00026407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $90.41 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 327,373,458 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

