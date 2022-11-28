Financial Review: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) versus Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Virios Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals N/A -78.70% -54.65% Virios Therapeutics N/A -141.68% -122.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for scPharmaceuticals and Virios Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

scPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.24%. Virios Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,746.15%. Given Virios Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virios Therapeutics is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Virios Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.03 million ($1.27) -5.93 Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.74) -0.18

scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Virios Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for development of single use SmartDose device. scPharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

