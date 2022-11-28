Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 40796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Pi Financial cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$57.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.