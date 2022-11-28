First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 594,432 shares.The stock last traded at $127.08 and had previously closed at $127.87.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 534,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,834,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

