First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

