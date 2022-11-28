First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 990.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.62. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $95.22 and a 52-week high of $179.55.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

