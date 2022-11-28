FlatQube (QUBE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,135.98

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00012931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $5,135.98 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.92 or 0.07611866 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00485001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.96 or 0.29500065 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.16192621 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,693.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.