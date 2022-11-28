FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter worth $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the second quarter worth $320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter.

