Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 67,942 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.20% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.17. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

