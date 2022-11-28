Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 407,795 Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 407,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock remained flat at $18.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

