Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 259,781 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,781 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DBEU traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $34.53. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

