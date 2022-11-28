Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 394,556 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 402.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 1,782,719 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

