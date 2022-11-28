Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 438.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBIN traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

