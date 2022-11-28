Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $34.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.50% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $34,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 196.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 196.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,117. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.