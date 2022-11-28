Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYLD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,288 shares. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

