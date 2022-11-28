Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,356,550 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,588. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

