Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 51,254 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,254 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 20.71% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EMXF traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

