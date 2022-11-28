Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £110 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £110 ($130.07) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($160.81) to £148 ($175.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($152.54) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £138.31 ($163.54).
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FLTR stock traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, hitting £118.46 ($140.07). 345,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,214. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a 52-week high of £121.30 ($143.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,738.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.09.
Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.