Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £110 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £110 ($130.07) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($179.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($160.81) to £148 ($175.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($152.54) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £138.31 ($163.54).

Shares of FLTR stock traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, hitting £118.46 ($140.07). 345,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,214. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($86.79) and a 52-week high of £121.30 ($143.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,738.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.09.

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($134.39), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($136,535.89). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($133.40), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($43,890.01).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

