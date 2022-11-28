Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,693,289.20 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,985 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Jo Natauri sold 26,883 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.

On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.

On Friday, November 18th, Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

