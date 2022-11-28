Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (FOVSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3277 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Up 1.1 %

FOVSY stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $118.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial vehicle spare parts transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

