Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 156,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Forwardly
