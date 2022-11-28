Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

Shares of FORW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 156,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Forwardly

(Get Rating)

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

