Frax Share Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $75.87 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00028812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

