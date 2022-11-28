Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,159 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $226.99. 23,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

