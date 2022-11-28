Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,074 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,645. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

