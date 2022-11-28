Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,285 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,853,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,069,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 339,638 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

