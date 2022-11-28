Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.27. 23,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

