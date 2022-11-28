Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Protective Life Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Protective Life Corp now owns 164,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.89. 9,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,840. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

