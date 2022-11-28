G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GMVD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,820. G Medical Innovations has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $235.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

