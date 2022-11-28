G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,232.21 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $26,232.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

