Gala One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.78 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $172.65 million and $54.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

