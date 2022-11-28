GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 349,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,888. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

