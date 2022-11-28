Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 248,067 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group comprises about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 24.07% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $62,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BATRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,731. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

