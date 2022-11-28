Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $92,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,074. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.