Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $33.60 Million Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.11% of Greif worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at about $19,616,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Greif by 257.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 67.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greif Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $72.02. 560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

