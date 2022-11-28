Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $53.84 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

