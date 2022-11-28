Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $77.45 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $77,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of WTS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.23. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

