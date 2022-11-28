Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 11,056 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 269,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

